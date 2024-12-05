News & Insights

ChargePoint price target lowered to $2 from $2.50 at RBC Capital

December 05, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

RBC Capital analyst Chris Dendrinos lowered the firm’s price target on ChargePoint (CHPT) to $2 from $2.50 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported strong quarterly results with revenue above guide and adjusted EBITDA coming ahead of expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds however that while ChargePoint’s performance was solid and the management is executing on the facets of the business that they can control, demand “remains largely stagnant”.

