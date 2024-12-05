ChargePoint price target lowered to $2 from $2.50 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Chris Dendrinos lowered the firm’s price target on ChargePoint (CHPT) to $2 from $2.50 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported strong quarterly results with revenue above guide and adjusted EBITDA coming ahead of expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds however that while ChargePoint’s performance was solid and the management is executing on the facets of the business that they can control, demand “remains largely stagnant”.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CHPT:
- Morning Movers: Fiserv shares drop following CEO’s nomination to Trump’s cabinet
- ChargePoint Holdings: Q3 Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights
- Closing Bell Movers: Five Below up 13%, PVH slips 6% on earnings
- CHPT Earnings: ChargePoint Soars after a Big Revenue Beat
- ChargePoint reports Q3 EPS (18c), consensus (9c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.