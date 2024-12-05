ChargePoint price target lowered to $2 from $2.50 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Chris Dendrinos lowered the firm’s price target on ChargePoint (CHPT) to $2 from $2.50 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported strong quarterly results with revenue above guide and adjusted EBITDA coming ahead of expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds however that while ChargePoint’s performance was solid and the management is executing on the facets of the business that they can control, demand “remains largely stagnant”.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.