ChargePoint Holdings options imply 17.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in ChargePoint (CHPT) Holdings is normal with calls leading puts 11:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 17.2%, or 20c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.4%.
