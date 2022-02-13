ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) investors are sitting on a loss of 64% if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 64% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on ChargePoint Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 50% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because ChargePoint Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

ChargePoint Holdings grew its revenue by 38% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 64%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on ChargePoint Holdings

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.3% in the last year, ChargePoint Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 64%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 50% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ChargePoint Holdings you should know about.

