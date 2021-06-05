ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

It's been a pretty great week for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shareholders, with its shares surging 15% to US$28.11 in the week since its latest first-quarter results. Revenues of US$41m beat expectations by a respectable 8.8%, although statutory losses per share increased. ChargePoint Holdings lost US$0.39, which was 277% more than what the analysts had included in their models. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:CHPT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from ChargePoint Holdings' five analysts is for revenues of US$204.7m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 33% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 89% to US$0.52. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$202.9m and US$0.42 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a considerable increase to loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 5.2% to US$36.50, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on ChargePoint Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$46.00 and the most bearish at US$28.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that ChargePoint Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 46% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.5% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ChargePoint Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at ChargePoint Holdings. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of ChargePoint Holdings' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for ChargePoint Holdings that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.