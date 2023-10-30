ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $2.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 49.9% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, up 23.53% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $157.29 million, indicating a 25.49% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.59 per share and revenue of $611.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.71% and +30.69%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% higher. Currently, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

