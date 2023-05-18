ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $8.18, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $128.01 million, up 56.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $700.04 million, which would represent changes of +34.29% and +49.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.76% higher. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

