ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $22.84, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.31% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 11.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHPT as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHPT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CHPT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

