ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $12.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.24% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 18.14% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $130.71 million, up 101% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $485.16 million, which would represent changes of +53.94% and +100.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

