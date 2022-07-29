ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $15.11, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.76% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $101.94 million, up 81.65% from the year-ago period.

CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.74 per share and revenue of $478.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.15% and +97.49%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.