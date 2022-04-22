ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed the most recent trading day at $14.43, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $75.5 million, up 86.37% from the year-ago period.

CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.70 per share and revenue of $476.24 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.58% and +96.52%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHPT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.