ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $11.93, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 26.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $165.22 million, up 104.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $480.47 million, which would represent changes of +56.36% and +98.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.