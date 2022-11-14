ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.27% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.95% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 11.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $131.35 million, up 101.98% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $485.16 million, which would represent changes of +53.94% and +100.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

