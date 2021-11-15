ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves 0.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $26.93, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0% on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 36.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 19.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CHPT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 7, 2021.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CHPT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CHPT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

