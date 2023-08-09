ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $7.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 3.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $151.04 million, up 39.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.47 per share and revenue of $683.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +32.86% and +45.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

