ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed the most recent trading day at $13.04, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 7.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.94%.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $130.71 million, up 101% from the year-ago period.

CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $485.16 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.94% and +100.2%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

