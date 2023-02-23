ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $11.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 19.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 2, 2023. On that day, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $165.22 million, up 104.78% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

