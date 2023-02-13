ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $11.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.22% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 23.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2023. On that day, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $165.22 million, up 104.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

