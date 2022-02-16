ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed the most recent trading day at $15.32, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.71% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2022.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

