ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $9.01, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.91% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 20.56% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $165.22 million, up 104.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $480.47 million, which would represent changes of +56.36% and +98.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

