ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.50, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 22.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $130.71 million, up 101% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $485.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +53.94% and +100.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.