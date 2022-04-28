ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed the most recent trading day at $13.48, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 31.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 11.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75.1 million, up 85.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.70 per share and revenue of $474.84 million. These totals would mark changes of +57.58% and +95.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% lower. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

