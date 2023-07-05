ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $8.85, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 9.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 38.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $151.17 million, up 39.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $691.02 million, which would represent changes of +40% and +47.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

