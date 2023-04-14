ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $8.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 14.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $127.82 million, up 56.58% from the year-ago period.

CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.49 per share and revenue of $713.04 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30% and +52.33%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

