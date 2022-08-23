ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $14.20, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 30, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $101.94 million, up 81.65% from the year-ago period.

CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.74 per share and revenue of $478.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.15% and +97.49%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

