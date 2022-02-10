ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed the most recent trading day at $13.92, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.81% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 2, 2022.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.