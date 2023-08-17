ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $7.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 6, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, up 26.32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $151.04 million, up 39.47% from the year-ago period.

CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.47 per share and revenue of $683.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.86% and +45.99%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.