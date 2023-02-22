ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed the most recent trading day at $11.33, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.35% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $165.22 million, up 104.78% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHPT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

