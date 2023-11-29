ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $1.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 24.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 13.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.77% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 6, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.22, marking a 29.41% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $117.14 million, reflecting a 6.54% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.72 per share and a revenue of $530.85 million, demonstrating changes of -2.86% and +13.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 16.9% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

