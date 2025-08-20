ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) was down 5.24% at $11.39. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.67%.

The company's stock has dropped by 5.98% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on September 3, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.2, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $94.8 million, showing a 12.66% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$4.41 per share and a revenue of $418.24 million, signifying shifts of +41.97% and +0.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% lower within the past month. At present, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

