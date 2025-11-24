ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) ended the recent trading session at $7.57, demonstrating a -3.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.55% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.69%.

The company's stock has dropped by 28.55% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.35, marking a 32.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $96.46 million, down 3.16% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$5.16 per share and a revenue of $393.9 million, indicating changes of +32.11% and -5.56%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHPT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

