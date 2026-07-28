ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) was down 1.29% at $5.34. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.21% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

The company's stock has dropped by 11.31% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.8, reflecting a 43.66% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $104.38 million, indicating a 5.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.75 per share and a revenue of $426.19 million, representing changes of +39.96% and +3.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.