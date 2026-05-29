ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) ended the recent trading session at $7.59, demonstrating a -2.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.22% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.21%.

The company's stock has climbed by 21.68% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 12.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.04%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 3, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.11, reflecting a 7.5% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $94.86 million, indicating a 2.85% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$3.81 per share and a revenue of $415.98 million, demonstrating changes of +16.81% and +1.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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