ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed the latest trading day at $1.83, indicating a -0.54% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 4, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $114.15 million, reflecting a 24.15% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $515.56 million, indicating changes of +63.29% and +1.76%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% higher. Currently, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.