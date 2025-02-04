ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $0.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 22.5% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 38.46% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $101.65 million, showing a 12.25% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

