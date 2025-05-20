ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed the latest trading day at $0.70, indicating a -0.04% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.39% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 26.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 13.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 54.55% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $100.52 million, showing a 6.09% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.16 per share and a revenue of $455.9 million, demonstrating changes of +57.89% and +9.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHPT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.