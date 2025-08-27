ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) ended the recent trading session at $11.46, demonstrating a -1.04% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.21%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 27.82% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 6.98%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 3, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.2, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $94.8 million, down 12.66% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.41 per share and a revenue of $418.24 million, representing changes of +41.97% and +0.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.51% lower. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 104, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

