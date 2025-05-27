ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed the most recent trading day at $0.73, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.47%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 5.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 11.59% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on June 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 54.55% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $100.52 million, reflecting a 6.09% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.16 per share and a revenue of $455.9 million, signifying shifts of +57.89% and +9.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

