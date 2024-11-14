ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $1.12, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 25.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $89.68 million, down 18.68% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.38 per share and a revenue of $416.61 million, indicating changes of +51.9% and -17.77%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

