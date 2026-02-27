ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) ended the recent trading session at $6.30, demonstrating a -3.96% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.63% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 4, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.07, up 10.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $104.61 million, up 2.67% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.08 per share and a revenue of $406.51 million, representing changes of +33.16% and -2.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

