ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) standing at $0.60, reflecting a +1.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.07%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.07% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 15.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 54.55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $100.52 million, indicating a 6.09% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.16 per share and a revenue of $455.9 million, indicating changes of +57.89% and +9.31%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.