ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) ended the recent trading session at $9.19, demonstrating a +2.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 36.51% lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.2, reflecting a 40% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $94.8 million, indicating a 12.66% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.35 per share and revenue of $418.24 million. These totals would mark changes of +42.76% and +0.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHPT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

