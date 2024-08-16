ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) reached $1.79, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.2% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.21%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.11% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 13.68% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on September 4, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 66.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $114.15 million, indicating a 24.15% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.29 per share and a revenue of $515.56 million, demonstrating changes of +63.29% and +1.76%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.86% higher within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, placing it within the bottom 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.