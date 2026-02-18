ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) was up +1.36% at $5.95. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.99% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.07, indicating a 10.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $104.61 million, indicating a 2.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$5.08 per share and a revenue of $406.51 million, demonstrating changes of +33.16% and -2.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 135, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.