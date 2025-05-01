ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) standing at $0.63, reflecting a +0.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.52%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.14% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.27% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 54.55% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $100.52 million, showing a 6.09% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.16 per share and revenue of $455.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +57.89% and +9.31%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.