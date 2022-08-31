Markets
ChargePoint Holdings Gains On Growth In Q2 Revenues, Guidance

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) shares are spiking more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported 93 percent surge in second-quarter revenues compared to the prior year. Further, the company reaffirmed its annual guidance.

Quarterly revenues increased to $108.29 million from $56.12 million in the previous year.

ChargePoint provided third-quarter revenue guidance in a range of $125-$135 million and confirmed full-year revenue guidance of $450 to $500 million.

