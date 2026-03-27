ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Price Target Decreased by 18.56% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) has been revised to $8.67 / share. This is a decrease of 18.56% from the prior estimate of $10.65 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.37% from the latest reported closing price of $5.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChargePoint Holdings. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHPT is 0.01%, an increase of 28.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.86% to 5,073K shares. The put/call ratio of CHPT is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 363K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 20.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 340K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing an increase of 48.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 275K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 249K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares , representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 30.83% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 180K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 60.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 10.94% over the last quarter.

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