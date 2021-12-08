ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Earnings Meet Estimates in Q3

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. CHPT reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 14 cents per share, in line with Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had reported earnings of $2.18 in the year-ago quarter.



ChargePoint reported revenues of $65 million, up 79% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 2.88%.

Quarter Details

ChargePoint’s subscription revenues witnessed a 24.3% year-over-year increase, reaching $13.4 million in the reported quarter. Subscription revenues contributed 20.6% to revenues.



Networked charging systems revenues contributed 73.1% to total revenues. The figure was $47.5 million, up 42% year over year.



In the reported quarter, ChargePoint completed the acquisition of has.to.be, an e-mobility provider with a leading European charging software platform. The buyout of ViriCiti (August 2021) — an Amsterdam-based electric fleet manager — along with has.to.be, has strengthened ChargePoint’s position in Europe’s charging ecosystem.



Non-GAAP gross profit margin expanded 680 basis points (bps) year over year to 26.7% compared with 19.9% in the year-ago quarter.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 330 bps on a year-over-year basis to 47.5%. General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 16.6%, down 660 bps year over year. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, reached 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 96.4%, down from 106.9% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Operating loss was $47 million in the reported quarter compared with an operating loss of $32.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Oct 31, 2021, ChargePoint had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $365.89 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, ChargePoint expects revenues in the range of $73-$78 million.



For fiscal 2022, ChargePoint expects total revenues in the range of $235-$240 million.

