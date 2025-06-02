ChargePoint Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss and revenues is pegged at 5 cents per share and $100.52 million, respectively.



For the fiscal first quarter, the consensus estimate for CHPT’s earnings per share has moved up by 2 cents in the past 90 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply a growth of 54.55% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a year-over-year decline of 6.09%.



CHPT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 1.07%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Q4 Highlights

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, ChargePoint incurred a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The company reported a loss of 13 cents in the year-ago quarter. CHPT posted revenues of $102 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104 million and falling from $116 million in the year-ago quarter.

Things to Note

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, ChargePoint’s non-GAAP gross margin reached 30%, marking an increase of 4 percentage points from the fiscal third quarter and a rise of 8 percentage points compared to the same period last year. This improvement was driven by better hardware margins resulting from lower costs and increased subscription revenues. The company expects to maintain margins at a similar level. Cost reduction efforts are likely to have bolstered the company’s gross margin in the fiscal first quarter.



CHPT expects fiscal first quarter revenues in the range of $95-$105 million, down from $107 million reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also anticipates a slight rise in operating expenses moving forward, driven by annual salary adjustments and targeted investments in strategic areas of the business. Lower expected sales for the fiscal first quarter and rising operating expenses are likely to have hurt the company’s top line and operating margin in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers for CHPT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ChargePoint this time around, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: CHPT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ChargePoint currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Peer Releases

Blink Charging Co. BLNK reported the first quarter of 2025 results on May 12, 2025. It incurred an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents. The company reported an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



BLNK generated net revenues of $20.8 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27 million. The top line decreased from $38 million generated in the year-ago quarter.



EVgo, Inc. EVGO reported first-quarter 2025 results on May 6, 2025. It incurred an adjusted loss of 9 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. It incurred an adjusted loss of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



EVGO generated net revenues of $75.3 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70 million. The top line increased from $55 million generated in the year-ago quarter.

