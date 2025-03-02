CHARGEPOINT Earnings Preview: Recent $CHPT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CHARGEPOINT ($CHPT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $103,744,710 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.

CHARGEPOINT Insider Trading Activity

CHARGEPOINT insiders have traded $CHPT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRIK GERDES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,317 shares for an estimated $81,530 .

. REBECCA CHAVEZ (CLO and Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,854 shares for an estimated $80,454 .

. JAGDEEP CA SINGH (CCXO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 49,935 shares for an estimated $59,899 .

. MANSI KHETANI (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,447 shares for an estimated $56,829 .

. RICHARD WILMER (President and CEO) sold 27,252 shares for an estimated $36,790

CHARGEPOINT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of CHARGEPOINT stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

