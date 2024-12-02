ChargePoint (CHPT) Q3 Pre-Earnings: Here’s What to Expect from This Penny Stock

EV charging infrastructure company ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT), a penny stock, is set to release its Q3 FY25 results on December 4. Wall Street analysts anticipate that the company will report a Q3 2025 loss of $0.17 per share, an improvement from the $0.43 loss recorded in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, analysts expect revenues to decrease by 19% year-over-year, reaching $89.8 million for the quarter, according to TipRanks’ data.

Over the past year, ChargePoint’s shares have declined by approximately 42%, reflecting the weakness in the electric vehicle market. Rising competition in the EV charging sector and ongoing profitability challenges have added to investor concerns, weighing on the stock.

It’s worth noting that CHPT has had a weak track record when it comes to beating earnings. The company has missed estimates three times in the past five quarters.

Analysts’ Opinions Ahead of ChargePoint’s Q3 Earnings

Ahead of Q3 results, HSBC analyst Wesley Brooks lowered the price target on ChargePoint to $1.20 from $2.00, while maintaining a Hold rating.

Similarly, Needham analyst Chris Pierce downgraded ChargePoint’s rating to Hold from Buy and withdrew the firm’s prior price target.

Pierce highlighted that ChargePoint was among the first to signal end-market weakness by cutting its revenue guidance in late 2023. While the company has made ‘commendable’ progress in managing operating expenses, the analyst remains concerned about the absence of any revenue catalysts and the ongoing uncertainty in the EV market.

What Do Options Traders Anticipate?

Using TipRanks’ Options tool, we can see what options traders are expecting from the stock immediately after its earnings report. The expected earnings move is determined by calculating the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to expiration after the earnings announcement. If this sounds complicated, don’t worry, the Options tool does this for you.

Indeed, it currently says that options traders are expecting a 21.01% move in either direction.

Is ChargePoint Holdings a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on CHPT stock based on three Buys, seven Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. The average CHPT price target of $2.31 per share implies 91.70% upside potential.

